U.S. Is Already in Recession if the Atlanta Fed Is Right

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https://gnews.org/post/p8pa5ac9
06/19/2022 According to Newsweek, Atlanta Fed says the U.S. is already in recession and the economy growth of the second quarter of 2022 is 0% after a negative GDP in the first quarter. It is a real challenge for the president and this administration