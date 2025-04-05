Listen closely to this entire clip.



Israel, Lyndon Johnson and the CIA attempted to implement a false flag operation by setting up and killing American citizens manning the USS Liberty in order to bring the US into a war with Egypt.



The only problem was, they failed to kill everyone or else we wouldn't even know about it.



How many wars have been started off of false flag operations that we don't even know about?



Not only this, but Lyndon Johnson had a hand in killing John F. Kennedy, a duly elected President of the United States.



Absolutely everyone should understand how sick and twisted these people truly are.



Understand their playbooks so you can see through them.



"False flags are very useful. They work. USS Liberty. A famous false flag. You want to get us in a war against Egypt? Well then Israel and the CIA collaborate and bomb and kill American sailors on the USS Liberty. Too bad you didn't kill all of them because a lot of them lived, and they told the world what the hell happened when they tried to use American sailors as a false flag to get us into a war against Egypt, didn't work. Even though Lyndon Johnson and the CIA tried their damnedest to work with Israel to do it... He was an evil an evil son of a bitch...He knew. He wouldn't allow them to be rescued, by the way. Not only knew about it, but wouldn't allow them to be rescued. They hoped that every American died in the waters that day but they didn't...

The CIA collaborated with the Israeli government. And maneuvered a US ship to this position to be killed...The mission was for it to be totally destroyed. So you don't have people coming on my show…telling you what they saw that day..."

