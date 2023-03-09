ANOTHER Clinton Kill List Victim Died From 'Turbulence' Over the Weekend

The long list of people associated with the Clinton Crime Family has a new addition, and once again the circumstances surrounding the death are bizarre. I discussed this briefly on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.