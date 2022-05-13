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Fauci/NIH Secretly Paid $350 Million In Royalties and Removed COVID19 Genome Sequencing Records
The New American
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132 views • May 13, 2022
Two bombshells that show the depth of corruption at the CDC and NIH. Fauci is as bad as his worst accusers ever said. Watch the video to find out for yourself.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1) Bannon's War Room - $350 Million In Secret Payments To Fauci, Collins, Others At NIH
https://rumble.com/v148f1j-350-million-in-secret-payments-to-fauci-collins-others-at-nih.html

2) Ben Swann - Truth in Media - on Fauci/NIH Paid $350 Million In Royalties
https://sovren.media/video/fauci-nih-paid-350-million-in-royalties-1129.html

3) Bannon's War Room - Dr. Maria Ryan -COVID19 Genome Sequencing Records Removed at Request of PRC Scientists
https://rumble.com/v14hayh-covid19-genome-sequencing-records-removed-at-request-of-prc-scientists.html
Keywords
corruptnihfaucithe new americancovidgenomes
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