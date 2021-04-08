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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-04-2021 Are We Really Thinking Critically?
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50 views • August 04, 2021
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Information today comes at us from every direction and from many sources. It is absolutely imperative that we take that information and research and discuss it further. To take 1 person or source for concrete is not allowing critical thought. The powers that be know this and use it to their advantage.
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Article Links:
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Information today comes at us from every direction and from many sources. It is absolutely imperative that we take that information and research and discuss it further. To take 1 person or source for concrete is not allowing critical thought. The powers that be know this and use it to their advantage.
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h55Ou6hbug8
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fsmallbusinessify.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F08%2FHow-to-develop-critical-thinking-skills.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
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