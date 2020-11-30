© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1.2M Pennsylvania votes could be fraudulent; Election data could 'easily' overturn 3 states: analyst
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • November 30, 2020
00:00 1.2M Pennsylvania Votes Could Be Fraudulent: Expert
During the Pennsylvania election hearing, a witness claimed that voting machines used in the US were built for manipulating elections. And alleged that according to his team's research, up to 1.2 million votes could have been altered in Pennsylvania.
02:25 Questionable Votes Exceed Margin: Analyst
A data analyst has reviewed voting data in several swing states. He says his findings are enough to overturn the results in at least 3 of them. His evidence appears to suggest the election results could be turned to favor President Trump.
05:44 Why Georgia's Audit Did Not Expose Problems
A lengthy lawsuit released this week in Georgia. The state is in the middle of another recount. An election integrity advocate tells NTD that the first audit didn't reveal what it should have.
During the Pennsylvania election hearing, a witness claimed that voting machines used in the US were built for manipulating elections. And alleged that according to his team's research, up to 1.2 million votes could have been altered in Pennsylvania.
02:25 Questionable Votes Exceed Margin: Analyst
A data analyst has reviewed voting data in several swing states. He says his findings are enough to overturn the results in at least 3 of them. His evidence appears to suggest the election results could be turned to favor President Trump.
05:44 Why Georgia's Audit Did Not Expose Problems
A lengthy lawsuit released this week in Georgia. The state is in the middle of another recount. An election integrity advocate tells NTD that the first audit didn't reveal what it should have.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.