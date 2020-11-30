1.2M Pennsylvania votes could be fraudulent; Election data could 'easily' overturn 3 states: analyst

00:00 1.2M Pennsylvania Votes Could Be Fraudulent: Expert

During the Pennsylvania election hearing, a witness claimed that voting machines used in the US were built for manipulating elections. And alleged that according to his team's research, up to 1.2 million votes could have been altered in Pennsylvania.



02:25 Questionable Votes Exceed Margin: Analyst

A data analyst has reviewed voting data in several swing states. He says his findings are enough to overturn the results in at least 3 of them. His evidence appears to suggest the election results could be turned to favor President Trump.



05:44 Why Georgia's Audit Did Not Expose Problems

A lengthy lawsuit released this week in Georgia. The state is in the middle of another recount. An election integrity advocate tells NTD that the first audit didn't reveal what it should have.