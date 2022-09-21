TRUMP, TWITTER & TREASON!

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point





September 20, 2022





Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:





XI & Putin vs Clown Colors!

Soros vs Putin &Xi!

CCPS's Economic Crisis!

DS/FBI pedo trafficking revealed!





2 WAYS TO ENGAGE. ENGAGE. ENGAGE.





➡ 1. Follow Jeffrey’s FREE NEWS FEED at JeffreyPrather.Locals.com. The latest articles, video and news you won’t find anywhere else.





➡ 2. Visit JeffreyPrather.com and subscribe to my FREE Newsletter.





------------------------

Never get stuck in an emergency situation visit our sponsors:





➡ Satellite Phone Special Offer Visit http://PratherDeal.com





➡ Save $150 on 3-months of Emergency Food Visit http://PratherPrepSupply.com

------------------------





★ Get the World's Freshest Batch Roasted Coffee & SAVE 20%— Crafted by Patriots! ★

https://TeamAmericaCoffee.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kuamn-trump-twitter-and-treason.html





===============

Paul Begley





September 6, 2022





http://www.paulbegleyprophecy.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHKkt4w7lsg