Proverbs 15:33-16:11

PLEASING GOD



God’s People Should Seek To Please Him In Their Attitudes And Actions.



🔵 In Proverbs 10-22, Solomon Gave Precept After Precept Of Wise Counsel-Truth Rooted In The Very Nature Of God

🔵 The Wisdom of God Is Both Particular and General

Particular – Addressing The Issues Of Life Often In Detail

General – God’s Wisdom Is Comprehensive In Addressing A Whole Host Of the Challenges Of Daily Living

🔵 God’s Wisdom Supersedes All Other Sources Of Wisdom

🔵 Solomon Called God’s People To Pursue The Wisdom Fully Revealed And Embodied In The Person and Work Of Jesus Christ

🔵 The Gospel Of Jesus Is “the power of God and the wisdom of God” (1 Corinthians 1:24)

🔵 To Know Jesus Is To Know The Wisdom Of God That Changes How We Think and Act

🔵 We Respond To God’s Pursuit Of Us By Pursuing Jesus

🔵 To Pursue God’s Wisdom Means To Pursue God Himself