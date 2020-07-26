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Proverbs 15:33-16:11
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10 views • July 26, 2020
PLEASING GOD
God’s People Should Seek To Please Him In Their Attitudes And Actions.
🔵 In Proverbs 10-22, Solomon Gave Precept After Precept Of Wise Counsel-Truth Rooted In The Very Nature Of God
🔵 The Wisdom of God Is Both Particular and General
Particular – Addressing The Issues Of Life Often In Detail
General – God’s Wisdom Is Comprehensive In Addressing A Whole Host Of the Challenges Of Daily Living
🔵 God’s Wisdom Supersedes All Other Sources Of Wisdom
🔵 Solomon Called God’s People To Pursue The Wisdom Fully Revealed And Embodied In The Person and Work Of Jesus Christ
🔵 The Gospel Of Jesus Is “the power of God and the wisdom of God” (1 Corinthians 1:24)
🔵 To Know Jesus Is To Know The Wisdom Of God That Changes How We Think and Act
🔵 We Respond To God’s Pursuit Of Us By Pursuing Jesus
🔵 To Pursue God’s Wisdom Means To Pursue God Himself
God’s People Should Seek To Please Him In Their Attitudes And Actions.
🔵 In Proverbs 10-22, Solomon Gave Precept After Precept Of Wise Counsel-Truth Rooted In The Very Nature Of God
🔵 The Wisdom of God Is Both Particular and General
Particular – Addressing The Issues Of Life Often In Detail
General – God’s Wisdom Is Comprehensive In Addressing A Whole Host Of the Challenges Of Daily Living
🔵 God’s Wisdom Supersedes All Other Sources Of Wisdom
🔵 Solomon Called God’s People To Pursue The Wisdom Fully Revealed And Embodied In The Person and Work Of Jesus Christ
🔵 The Gospel Of Jesus Is “the power of God and the wisdom of God” (1 Corinthians 1:24)
🔵 To Know Jesus Is To Know The Wisdom Of God That Changes How We Think and Act
🔵 We Respond To God’s Pursuit Of Us By Pursuing Jesus
🔵 To Pursue God’s Wisdom Means To Pursue God Himself
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