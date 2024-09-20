Lamps with Oil: Embracing the Spirit of God

In this heartfelt message, we explore the parable of the ten virgins in Matthew 25 and the significance of having oil in our lamps, representing the Holy Spirit and readiness for Christ's return. The speaker delves into the Apostle Paul's teachings on the transformation of believers at the time of Jesus' second coming, the resurrection of the dead in Christ, and the eternal joy of being with the Lord. Join us as we reflect on the blessings reserved for those who are prepared and encourage others to do the same. Share this uplifting message to spread the word across the globe.



00:00 Introduction and Greetings

00:42 The Parable of the Lamps

01:24 The Bridegroom's Arrival

01:50 Transformation at Christ's Return

03:13 The Joy of Reunion

03:57 The Promise of Eternal Fellowship

06:41 The Foolish Virgins

08:11 The Marriage Supper of the Lamb

09:59 Call to Share the Message

10:43 Conclusion and Blessings

