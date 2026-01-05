Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as acting president of Venezuela

The defense of Cilia Flores, the wife of Nicolás Maduro, stated that she suffered injuries during her abduction by the U.S. regime, including bruised ribs, Fox News reports.

Nicolás Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, has pleaded not guilty in the U.S. regime's case over cocaine trafficking charges, Reuters reports.

Maduro hasn’t even been read the indictment!

Court transcript:

Judge: Are you Nicolás Maduro Moros?

Maduro: (In Spanish, Inner City Press interpretation) I am the President of Venezuela. I consider myself a prisoner of war. I was captured at my home in Caracas.

Judge: Let me intervene. There will be time for this.

Judge: I only want to know—are you Nicolás Maduro Moros?

Maduro: Yes.

Judge: Have you been served the indictment?

Defense lawyer: We waive the public reading.

Maduro: I have it in my hands for the first time. I prefer to read it personally.

Judge: Anything you say may be used against you. I see you have counsel here, Mr. Pollack. If you cannot afford one, the government will provide a lawyer free of charge. Did you know of these rights?

Maduro: I did not know of these rights until now.

Judge: How do you plead?

Maduro: I am innocent. I am a decent man. I am President—

Defense lawyer: The plea is not guilty on all counts.