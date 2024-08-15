© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unveiling the Illusion: How the Criminalization of Speech, False Flags, and Hidden Agendas will Eliminate YOU
The VCAST explores a range of topics linked to the criminalization of speech and the broader implications for free expression and the NWO societal control. Here's a summary of the key points:
- Right-Left Divide: The apparent division between right-wing and left-wing politics is manufactured, with the real agenda being control over free speech and societal norms. This is Hegelian dialectic to move us to a false light.
- Criminalization of Speech: The VCAST demonstrates the false flags that offer a concerted effort to criminalize certain types of speech, particularly speech that contradicts mainstream narratives or critiques powerful entities. The example is Isis and the Taylor Swift cancellation of a concert. What is the psyop with the agents of the NOW.
- Elon Musk and Social Media: Elon Musk’s role in promoting free speech on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) is a false choice for the Right. The view presented is that despite the facade of free speech, significant censorship still exists especially if you criticize the Women of the Book of Revelation known as the Great City where they crucified Christ. , X has taken out real speech for example popular truthers that show the genocide and the Whitmer entrapment case.
- Cancel Culture: The ultimate goal of cancel culture is an attack on Christianity, with legal measures under Noahide laws that will behead Christians.
- False Flags and Chaos: The VCAST unlocks events like terror attacks (e.g., the alleged ISIS plot targeting a Taylor Swift concert) are used as false flags to justify more stringent laws and controls, which further encroach on free speech and civil liberties.
- Noahide Laws and Religious Persecution: There’s a concern that Noahide laws could be used to criminalize Christian practices and beliefs under idol worship. The Bible is being threatened under the positioning the Word as hate speech.
- AI and Surveillance: The discussion extends to fears about AI and surveillance systems being used to enforce new forms of societal control, blending human and machine in a way that infringes on free will and a total soul trap.