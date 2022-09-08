Sliders (1995) - Slide Across the Multiverse - Part 15: Piano Stargates in Media

In this installment, we feature scenes from the pilot episode of, Sliders. The series features a boy genius who invents a device that opens a wormhole. The wormhole is used to "slide" between parallel universes. They really spill the beans in these Occult Rituals! We cover only part of the pilot in this installment, because there's so much value in the episode!





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_15_Sliders.mp4





Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





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