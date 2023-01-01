God First 2023!

God First in 2023

God Code Revealed in You!

Live like a Christian!

You are God's greatest creation! You are a son of God.

It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing!

Go this week in obedience to Christ. The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority. DON'T MISS THIS!

Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson

Video

Gregg Braden - The Code of Life Openly Hidden between the Lines of the Ancient Text

