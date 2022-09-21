Create New Account
"MODERNA IS SO NICE, I GOT IT THRICE" AND A BLOOD CLOT
The Prisoner
Let’s play a game of connect the dots…
“Hi Facebook. I spent most of today in the ER and, after several years of stability on my blood thinners, I have unfortunately been diagnosed with a deep vein blood clot in my right leg. I got a treatment plan and we feel good about taking care of this thing before it becomes more dangerous, but your thoughts and
prayers would be super appreciated.”

https://t.me/covidbc/5058

Mirrored - Boot Camp

