"MODERNA IS SO NICE, I GOT IT THRICE" AND A BLOOD CLOT

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Let’s play a game of connect the dots…
“Hi Facebook. I spent most of today in the ER and, after several years of stability on my blood thinners, I have unfortunately been diagnosed with a deep vein blood clot in my right leg. I got a treatment plan and we feel good about taking care of this thing before it becomes more dangerous, but your thoughts and
prayers would be super appreciated.”
Mirrored - Boot Camp