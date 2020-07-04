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UFC FaceMix (Vol.1) - Think you know UFC Fighter Faces?
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1 view • July 04, 2020
UFC FaceMix (Vol.1) - Think you know UFC Fighter Faces?
Two UFC Fighter FACES (and Names) have been MIXED.
The FIRST Name generally relates to the eyes + extra bits. (eg. ISRAEL)
The LAST Name generally relates to the rest of the face. (eg. JONES)
The FACEMIXED example is ISRAEL JONES (who'd be a wicked-ass figher btw.)
Can you work out the others?
If you had some FUN please leave comments.
Which FaceMixes:
- Were your faves?
- Stumped you the most?
- Made you giggle?
- Would you like to see in future volumes?
#UFC #UFCFaceMix #IsraelJones
Thanks for playing UFC FACEMIX (Vol.1)
This video was proudly created and presented by www.AmbientThoughts.com
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Background Music by Atmosphericol.
https://www.Atmosphericol.com
00:00 "Southbound"
01:36 "Jellyfish"
03:10 "Panflutia"
06:38 "Twilight Critters"
Two UFC Fighter FACES (and Names) have been MIXED.
The FIRST Name generally relates to the eyes + extra bits. (eg. ISRAEL)
The LAST Name generally relates to the rest of the face. (eg. JONES)
The FACEMIXED example is ISRAEL JONES (who'd be a wicked-ass figher btw.)
Can you work out the others?
If you had some FUN please leave comments.
Which FaceMixes:
- Were your faves?
- Stumped you the most?
- Made you giggle?
- Would you like to see in future volumes?
#UFC #UFCFaceMix #IsraelJones
Thanks for playing UFC FACEMIX (Vol.1)
This video was proudly created and presented by www.AmbientThoughts.com
Please SUBSCRIBE for sparkly new content.
Click the LIKE button to avoid getting KTFO.
Be a pal and SHARE this sucka far and wide.
--------------------------------------------------------
Please SUPPORT more content coz it'll make us both happy.
Sprinkle a few sats my way via:
BTC: 1dWbRB6guwgsXZqjfJ1BCSt2eTsATjcgD
ETH: 0xB00aa54A2B74Fbb166DA731b5339222a274B6832
Or even better, become a Patreon Sugar Daddy!
https://www.patreon.com/AmbientThoughts
--------------------------------------------------------
Background Music by Atmosphericol.
https://www.Atmosphericol.com
00:00 "Southbound"
01:36 "Jellyfish"
03:10 "Panflutia"
06:38 "Twilight Critters"
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