The United States has Sent the 'World's Largest Underwater Nuclear Weapon Carrier' to Europe. - 110622

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The United States has sent the world's largest underwater nuclear weapon carrier to Europe.
The nuclear-powered submarine USS Rhode Island has entered the Mediterranean Sea - it can carry 24 Trident II intercontinental nuclear missiles with a range of 18,000 km
The submarine USS Rhode Island, arrived in port of Gibraltar on November 1.