The United States has Sent the 'World's Largest Underwater Nuclear Weapon Carrier' to Europe. - 110622

The United States has sent the world's largest underwater nuclear weapon carrier to Europe.
The nuclear-powered submarine USS Rhode Island has entered the Mediterranean Sea - it can carry 24 Trident II intercontinental nuclear missiles with a range of 18,000 km
The submarine USS Rhode Island, arrived in port of Gibraltar on November 1.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.