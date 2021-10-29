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Zohar: Nazca Lines & Interdimensional Portals… Strong Connection with Sirius [28.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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43 views • October 29, 2021
Note: Remember, the best LIE contains about 99% of Truth, therefore I share these videos from Zohar etc :)

Explore mysteries of the ancient world from symbols left by Atlantis to mysterious power sources https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_... Trace the lineage of humanity through giants and elongated heads, seeking the deepest secrets of our hidden past.

Stretching for miles across the Atacama Desert, the geometric patterns, figures of animals, and vast streaks scored into the desert floor have baffled scientists since their discovery. As our team of experts examines the evidence, they reveal the correlation of these designs with constellations of the night sky. Some of which seem to point to interdimensional portals. Could this be how extraterrestrials embedded their knowledge so that other visitors could navigate across space and time using the natural portals of Earth?

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7,344 views Premiered 10 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
475K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hhzQek4R_jo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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