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Wisdom Teachings Behind Sacred Geometry in Buddhist Mandalas
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1 view • September 22, 2021
Enjoy this wonderful book interview that Buddhist author, Von Galt does with Dr. Karen Kan on her Light Warrior Radio show. We have a heartfelt conversation about the wisdom teachings behind studying the sage old metaphysics in sacred geometry found in ancient Buddhist and Hindu spiritual artwork in Buddhist Mandalas. If you are having unusual 6th senses activate or even amplify, and wondering if it is part of your spiritual awakening journey, then Von Galt explains this phenomenon.
Von explains what 5th-dimensional awareness is and what some 6th senses people may see as the Earth moves further into the 5th dimension. Post-2012 (2,555 Buddhist Era) is choosing your own adventure in these higher 5D energies that Earth is moving further into in leaps and bounds, and bring everyone up with her. However, people can create their dharma (reality) using the 3D, 4D, or 5D awareness as they wish in order to learn how to create better in these higher frequencies.
Von also addresses the 3D fear of the devil and hell as a misguided attempt in some western religions to rebrand an out-of-control ego as physical manifestations of fear to self punish oneself. It's the early catholic church's attempt to repurpose the story of a Buddhist teacher, Issa (Yeshuah/Jesus), and reframe the purpose of the ego as an attempt to control people through faith instead of empowering them through their own awakenings and ascension process. In these higher energies of 5D Earth, it is no longer secret knowledge because people are awakening and ascending up their mandalas.
Some common 6th senses are energy healing, weather modifications, clairaudient, clairsentient, channeling, telepathy, empathy, reality shifts, and many more.
Timestamps:
10:35 Explaining the concept of karma and wisdom teachings in our lives.
27:20 We discuss our divorces, overcoming our suicides, and the role of compassion in action such as energy healing.
45:38 Life lessons teach us how to manifest properly so we do not create havoc in our lives in 5th-dimensional awareness.
57:29 All major religions talk about the same thing in sacred geometry. You are your mandala lifetime after lifetime.
1:02:00 Addressing fear-mongering that studying Flower of Life and sacred geometry is a mark of the devil. 3D fears are teaching lessons for 3D people, so they learn to manifest properly in 5D. We also discuss 6th senses spiritual etiquette for 5D people.
1:15:08 Achieving 5th-dimensional awareness is critical for starseed incarnates and communication with UFOs.
To listen to this episode on Dr. Karen Kan's radio show:
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/drkaren...
Dr. Karen Kan's YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/karenkanmd
To learn more about Von, visit https://merkabachakras.com/
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
Von explains what 5th-dimensional awareness is and what some 6th senses people may see as the Earth moves further into the 5th dimension. Post-2012 (2,555 Buddhist Era) is choosing your own adventure in these higher 5D energies that Earth is moving further into in leaps and bounds, and bring everyone up with her. However, people can create their dharma (reality) using the 3D, 4D, or 5D awareness as they wish in order to learn how to create better in these higher frequencies.
Von also addresses the 3D fear of the devil and hell as a misguided attempt in some western religions to rebrand an out-of-control ego as physical manifestations of fear to self punish oneself. It's the early catholic church's attempt to repurpose the story of a Buddhist teacher, Issa (Yeshuah/Jesus), and reframe the purpose of the ego as an attempt to control people through faith instead of empowering them through their own awakenings and ascension process. In these higher energies of 5D Earth, it is no longer secret knowledge because people are awakening and ascending up their mandalas.
Some common 6th senses are energy healing, weather modifications, clairaudient, clairsentient, channeling, telepathy, empathy, reality shifts, and many more.
Timestamps:
10:35 Explaining the concept of karma and wisdom teachings in our lives.
27:20 We discuss our divorces, overcoming our suicides, and the role of compassion in action such as energy healing.
45:38 Life lessons teach us how to manifest properly so we do not create havoc in our lives in 5th-dimensional awareness.
57:29 All major religions talk about the same thing in sacred geometry. You are your mandala lifetime after lifetime.
1:02:00 Addressing fear-mongering that studying Flower of Life and sacred geometry is a mark of the devil. 3D fears are teaching lessons for 3D people, so they learn to manifest properly in 5D. We also discuss 6th senses spiritual etiquette for 5D people.
1:15:08 Achieving 5th-dimensional awareness is critical for starseed incarnates and communication with UFOs.
To listen to this episode on Dr. Karen Kan's radio show:
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/drkaren...
Dr. Karen Kan's YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/karenkanmd
To learn more about Von, visit https://merkabachakras.com/
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
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