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Introducing #SolutionsWatch
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16 views • January 07, 2021
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39538
Welcome to #SolutionsWatch, a new regular podcast series from The Corbett Report that seeks to examine the movements, technologies, activities and philosophies that purport to provide solutions to the problems that we face and to highlight the work of activists who are making a difference. Let's work together to make the world a better place.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Welcome to #SolutionsWatch, a new regular podcast series from The Corbett Report that seeks to examine the movements, technologies, activities and philosophies that purport to provide solutions to the problems that we face and to highlight the work of activists who are making a difference. Let's work together to make the world a better place.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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