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【Ukraine Rescue】 05/17/2022 Adam, a volunteer from the US, says: The Chinese Communist regime has blood on its hands, but too many American politicians are kowtowing to the CCP, and we should all stand up to it; I truly support what you are doing, and if I could get a flag of the NFSC, I would hang it on my house in Washington, DC on June 4th.