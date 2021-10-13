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Air Pilots dropping DEAD - Air Crashes - Vaccine Mandates | 777-zz channel
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166 views • October 13, 2021
Unusually high amount of air pilots are dropping dead. These incidents are under investigation, but what are the true findings? Same with air crashes. Something is NOT right. Now, air pilots are making it clear they DO NOT want this evil vaccine as witnessed recently with Southwest Airlines. Oh, and the CEO says they won't be fired....! Kudos to these guys for taking a STAND.
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