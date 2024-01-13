2018 Right To Try Act

Let's not forget, in 2018 President Trump signed the Right To Try Act that you can still find today on the FDA website: “Expanded Access & Other Treatment Options.” https://fda.gov/patients/learn-about-expanded-access-and-other-treatment-options/right-tr

In Plague of Corruption, (http://tinyurl.com/BookPlagueOfCorruption) Chapter 11: "The Way Forward," in 2019 I asked Roger Stone:

"When is Trump going to stop them from censoring our science that shows how the health of our country is being destroyed? When is somebody going to start talking about that?”...

“That’s a great question. It’s a second-term priority,” Stone replied.

After the talk, Lori introduced me to Roger, and she briefly explained what I’d been through.

“Hang in there,” he said. “We’ll get there.” "