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COMPREHENDING THIS CHANGES THE ENTIRE NARRATIVE!!! Θ IT'S TIME FOR EVERYONE TO KNOW!!! (FULL VIDEO)
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131 views • May 21, 2021
Credit to OP Extemporaneous Sovereign: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/extemporaneoussovereign/
And see: "AGENDA 21: A BRIEF OVERVIEW OF THE SHADOW GOVERNMENT'S 21st-CENTURY PLAN FOR THE FUTURE OF AMERICA" -- https://www.bitchute.com/video/DEFqONxH16c5/
Also see: "AGENDA 21: STEALING OUR HOMELAND - 40 MILLION FRAUDULENT DEEDS
RECORDED BY CORRUPT LOCAL OFFICIALS !" -- https://www.bitchute.com/video/WCGK3dGEi4bx/
https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html
And see: "AGENDA 21: A BRIEF OVERVIEW OF THE SHADOW GOVERNMENT'S 21st-CENTURY PLAN FOR THE FUTURE OF AMERICA" -- https://www.bitchute.com/video/DEFqONxH16c5/
Also see: "AGENDA 21: STEALING OUR HOMELAND - 40 MILLION FRAUDULENT DEEDS
RECORDED BY CORRUPT LOCAL OFFICIALS !" -- https://www.bitchute.com/video/WCGK3dGEi4bx/
https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html
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