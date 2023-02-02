Back Where I Started Box of Frogs

Box of Frogs were an English rock band formed in 1983 by former members of the Yardbirds, who released their first album in 1984. The core group consisted of Chris Dreja, Paul Samwell-Smith, and Jim McCarty. Vocals on their eponymous album were done by John Fiddler (formerly of Medicine Head and British Lions). On the second album, Fiddler sang on five songs, with guests singers Graham Parker, Ian Dury and Roger Chapman performing the remaining songs. Many musicians guested on their albums (including guitarists Rory Gallagher, Earl Slick and Steve Hackett, harmonica player Mark Feltham, and keyboardists Max Middleton and Peter-John Vettese). Former Yardbirds bandmates Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page played lead guitar on parts of their first and second albums, respectively.
Box of Frogs
Back Where I Started
1984
[Intro]
Uh-huh, uh-huh
Uh-huh, uh-huh
Uh-huh, uh-huh
Uh-huh, uh-huh
[Verse 1]
My wheels are burning
To get away
Couldn't stand the city
For another day
[Chorus]
I'm gonna go back
Where I started from, mm-hm
[Verse 2]
Loco-emotion spinning
Through my head
"You've got road-line fever
Back in the tent," he said
[Chorus]
You've gotta go back
Where you started from, uh-huh
[Verse 3]
My foot is down
Right to the boards
I'm heading for
That open door
[Chorus]
I'm gonna go back
Where I started from
[Outro]
Uh-huh, uh-huh
Uh-huh, uh-huh
Uh-huh, uh-huh
Uh-huh, uh-huh
