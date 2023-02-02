Back Where I Started Box of Frogs

Box of Frogs were an English rock band formed in 1983 by former members of the Yardbirds, who released their first album in 1984. The core group consisted of Chris Dreja, Paul Samwell-Smith, and Jim McCarty. Vocals on their eponymous album were done by John Fiddler (formerly of Medicine Head and British Lions). On the second album, Fiddler sang on five songs, with guests singers Graham Parker, Ian Dury and Roger Chapman performing the remaining songs. Many musicians guested on their albums (including guitarists Rory Gallagher, Earl Slick and Steve Hackett, harmonica player Mark Feltham, and keyboardists Max Middleton and Peter-John Vettese). Former Yardbirds bandmates Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page played lead guitar on parts of their first and second albums, respectively.

Box of Frogs

Back Where I Started

1984

[Intro]

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

[Verse 1]

My wheels are burning

To get away

Couldn't stand the city

For another day

[Chorus]

I'm gonna go back

Where I started from, mm-hm

[Verse 2]

Loco-emotion spinning

Through my head

"You've got road-line fever

Back in the tent," he said

[Chorus]

You've gotta go back

Where you started from, uh-huh

[Verse 3]

My foot is down

Right to the boards

I'm heading for

That open door

[Chorus]

I'm gonna go back

Where I started from

[Outro]

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Uh-huh, uh-huh