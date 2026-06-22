Fighting on the border — Rybar's analysis📝



On the border between Kharkiv and Sumy Regions, Russian forces expand their zone of control in June using small groups. Active combat clashes occur on several sectors, allowing the Russian Armed Forces to "stretch" the enemy's reserves.



On the northern flank, assault troops cleared the forest near Pokrovka, and also took several new positions near Ryasne and Taratutyno. The enemy attempted to counterattack from Krasnopilia, but failed. Now AFU formations fortify ravines along the line Mykhailivka — Lisne — Mayske.



To the southeast, Russian Armed Forces units took Granov in early summer, then Shevchenko and adjacent forest areas. By mid-June, an offensive develops toward Kazacha Lopan, on the outskirts of which assault vanguard groups already operate.



📌One should not expect an immediate breakthrough toward major district or regional centers – the enemy fully understands the threat from northern directions, and therefore maintains sufficient forces there to defend major cities.

Adding:

❌🇺🇦 — The battle for Donbass is entering its decisive phase, with Russian forces now approximately 10km from the outskirts of Slavyansk following the liberation of Konstantinovka.



➡️ Capturing Slavyansk and Kramatorsk is described as the primary remaining objective of the Special Military Operation — their fall would effectively complete Russia’s stated goal of liberating the Donetsk People’s Republic and all of Donbass.



➡️ Both cities hold significant strategic and symbolic weight — Ukraine granted them “Hero City” status on October 1, 2025, acknowledging their importance.



➡️ Kiev is already preparing for a possible defeat — enterprises are reportedly being relocated from Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, and Druzhkovka ahead of anticipated Russian advances.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



@IntelSlava