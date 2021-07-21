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Top Sydney Lawyer Calls for Urgent Overhaul of COVID-19 Policies Asia Pacific Today
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80 views • July 21, 2021
Tony Nikolic is a Lawyer and Criminologist with a significant background in criminal law, family law, commercial law and Human Rights.
Tony has written a letter to the Health Minister of NSW and other state and Federal parliamentarians of his concerns about the prolonged suspension of rights and movements of Australian citizens during this pandemic. As there are currently serious concerns about the safety of vaccines, he has requested that all orders relating to mandates of any kind in Australia cease and the Government desist from recruiting businesses to act as proxies to roll out vaccines by the use of coercive industrial relations sanctions.
He has also invited the Premier’s office and Minister for Health to provide evidence justifying the lockdowns and need to vaccinate healthy people.
Asia Pacific Today. 16 July, 2021
Tony has written a letter to the Health Minister of NSW and other state and Federal parliamentarians of his concerns about the prolonged suspension of rights and movements of Australian citizens during this pandemic. As there are currently serious concerns about the safety of vaccines, he has requested that all orders relating to mandates of any kind in Australia cease and the Government desist from recruiting businesses to act as proxies to roll out vaccines by the use of coercive industrial relations sanctions.
He has also invited the Premier’s office and Minister for Health to provide evidence justifying the lockdowns and need to vaccinate healthy people.
Asia Pacific Today. 16 July, 2021
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