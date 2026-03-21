Scenes from Arad.... more info on previous videos... ; )

Thumbnail, best view.

🔥Israeli media: Preliminary toll in Arad: 6 dead and 100 injured.

🔥💥Israeli media: A hypersonic missile with half a ton of explosives hit Arad.

Adding, from Saudi hypocrites:

Saudi Arabia has ordered the military attaché of the Iranian embassy, his assistant, and three members of the mission to leave the country within 24 hours.

"We renew our unequivocal condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks against the Kingdom and the Gulf states.

Members of the Iranian diplomatic mission are not welcome and must leave, notice to the military attache of the embassy of Iran, his assistant and 3 members of the mission to leave the country within 24 hours.

The Kingdom will not hesitate to take the necessary measures to preserve its sovereignty,

maintain its security, and protect its territories."

Adding: Senior Iranian official to Al Jazeera:

Any escalation by the enemy will be met with an unprecedented tightening of measures in the Strait of Hormuz, and our options are open.

Attacks on our infrastructure will be met with extensive and immediate destruction of vital structures in the occupying entity.



