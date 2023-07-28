Create New Account
Why Did I Attract Flood in My House? How to Deal With “Negative” Law Of Attraction, Law of Cause and Effect Examples, Causal Childhood Emotions, Animals and Human Emotions, Pray to God for the Answers
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Original:https://youtu.be/HW1VbdWacWs

20090801 God's Laws - Laws Governing Love Of Self P1


Cut:

1h16m53s - 1h22m04s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************



“WITH ANY EVENT THAT HAPPENS TO US THROUGH OUR LAW OF ATTRACTION, WE’VE GOT TO ACTUALLY LOOK AT THE EMOTIONS THAT ARE CREATED FROM THE EVENT, CAUSE THE EMOTIONS THAT ARE CREATED FROM THE EVENT ARE USUALLY HIGHLY CONNECTED TO THE CAUSAL EMOTION WITHIN US.”

@ 1h17m05s


“WHEN YOU LET YOURSELF RELEASE THOSE EMOTIONS AND EXPERIENCE THEM PROPERLY, YOU’LL FIND YOU WON’T CAUSE THAT EVENT ANYMORE.”

@ 1h17m45s


“IF YOU DON’T DEAL WITH THE CAUSAL EMOTION, THEN YOU WILL ALWAYS BE DEALING WITH THE EFFECTS. EVERY TIME.”

@ 1h19m30s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplelaw of cause and effectsoul conditionsoul healinggrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healmental health and wellbeingfear to feeldriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgods universal lawssoul awakeningi want to know everythingnegative law of attractionchange your law of attractioncausal childhood emotionsgod and my prayerpray to god for the answeranimals reflecting human emotionsflooded housedenial of my emotions

