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THE LIFE OF JESUS Part 6: Divorce & Oath Taking
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Marriage is where a man and a woman join their lives together in front of family, friends and God. Children are a natural byproduct of a couple's love for each other. So when a father and mother choose to break apart their marriage, it negatively affects every aspect of their life, with children often bearing the brunt of the damage.

God intended for marriage to be until death and people just aren't taking their partnership seriously anymore. Pledging to tell the truth in a courtroom or vowing to protect and uphold the Constitution when joining the military is a similar promise unlike swearing on your mother's grave or taking an oath of death as is common among secret societies.

Jephthah was blinded by demonic forces when he took an ungodly oath which violated the sixth commandment. He subsequently sacrificed his only daughter because he foolishly thought God would be pleased with this abhorrent action. Jesus did not want a repeat of such irrational and stupid behavior and His teaching in the New Testament admonished Christians to avoid practices that violate the Word of God.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1709.pdf

THE LIFE OF JESUS Part 6: Divorce & Oath Taking

RLJ-1709 -- JUNE 23, 2019

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