Alien Interrogation Exposé

An interesting interview with a former FBI agent, regarding footage that has been released of an interrogation being carried out on an alien by the U. S. Military.
Video source:
'Redacted' with Clayton Morris
Closing theme music:
'Monster In The Field' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pc tue13:57
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.