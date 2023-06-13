We are Witnessing the Destruction of the Old Guard. Retruthed by PDJT.

"The Destruction of the Old Guard" - @reversemockingbird





Can we talk about the fact that Trump re-truthed this video that literally tells you that we're watching the systematic fall of the old guard as it shows his first global tour where he took down one side of the cabal pyramid in Saudi Arabia and we have proof it happened...

This is incredible.





The pope's sad body language, the Bush Senior funeral, Trump showing who the real boss is, and, to top it off, he reminds us the best is yet to come.





This is 100% a nod to anons who know the truth about what actually happened behind the scenes.





Sometimes it's easy to get caught up in the outrage drama of the precipice, but when you see Trump affirming things like this, you can't help but realize that it's all happening.





And everything is going to be alright.





What we are witnessing is Biblical in proportions.

God is amazing.





h/t https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13420