Photoactivation of Nutrition and Light Therapy

Nutrition isn't complete without light. The nutrients in food, like chlorophyll in plants, are concentrated light. When you eat them, they remain dormant in your body until activated by sunlight. This "photoactivation" is the new frontier of nutrition, turning the food you eat into powerful, cellular-level medicine.
