La fin des temps - Samuel Stemmer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
23 juillet 2022 : https://crowdbunker.com/v/kQQgsaB4ou
Antidote : https://crowdbunker.com/@antidote
Description d'origine :
Samuel Stemmer est auteur, conférencier et chercheur en spiritualité, après de nombreuses hésitations, il a décidé de faire ce film qui contient 10 chapitres.
Pour nous suivre : https://dvfthailand.wixsite.com/antidote-suramine
https://dvfthailand.wixsite.com/tap-on-line
https://dvfthailand.wixsite.com/terre-neuve
https://dvfthailand.wixsite.com/terre-neuve-sante
https://crowdbunker.com/channel/959g26a5
https://odysee.com/@FimoPartner:3