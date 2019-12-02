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The real story about the false media claim that Alex Jones thinks there are colonies on Mars.
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28 views • December 02, 2019
During an interview by Alex Jones, Robert David Steele claims that he is investigating pedophile colonies on Mars. The news media has been falsely crediting Alex Jones with this obvious nonsense.
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