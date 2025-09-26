BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 YouTube admits
wolfburg
wolfburg
5 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 1 day ago
A folk-rock protest song with acoustic guitar and mournful harmonica opens, setting a vintage tone, Subtle organ swells and brushed drums build tension through the verses, Bass and light electric guitar join in the chorus, accentuating urgent group harmonies, A bridge strips back to solo guitar, then crescendos with full band layering, culminating in an anthemic outro with communal vocals and steady handclaps

(Verse 1) 🎵 In the land of the free and the home of the brave, A tale of suppression, a silence they crave. Once a platform for voices to rise, Now shadows fall, truth's dying cries. 🎵 🎵 YouTube, oh YouTube, where's your open heart? Why do you censor, where's your part? In the pandemic's shadow, in the election's light, You've been caught red-handed, in the dead of the night. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 YouTube admits, to the world's dismay, Massive censorship, come what may. COVID and elections, under their thumb, Free speech is stifled, freedom's crumpled sum. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 They tailor their algorithm, under the sun, To silence dissent, to make their agenda run. Trump's words were censored, live on the air, In the 2020 election, they didn't care. 🎵 🎵 India's elections, not immune to their plight, YouTube's shadow falls, in the soft morning light. Censorship worldwide, from sea to shining sea, Free speech is fading, can't you see? 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 They claim it's for health, for the greater good, But it's power they seek, in the blood they've shed. No more alternative views, no more debate, In the echo chamber, it's too late. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 YouTube admits, to the world's dismay, Massive censorship, come what may. COVID and elections, under their thumb, Free speech is stifled, freedom's crumpled sum. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So let's raise our voices, let's stand tall and free, For truth and for justice, as it's meant to be. YouTube, we're watching, we see through your game, In the battle for freedom, we'll never be tamed. 🎵

Keywords
a folk-rock protest song with acoustic guitar and mournful harmonica openssetting a vintage tonesubtle organ swells and brushed drums build tension through the versesbass and light electric guitar join in the chorusaccentuating urgent group harmoniesa bridge strips back to solo guitarthen crescendos with full band layeringculminating in an anthemic outro with communal vocals and steady handclaps
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy