A folk-rock protest song with acoustic guitar and mournful harmonica opens, setting a vintage tone, Subtle organ swells and brushed drums build tension through the verses, Bass and light electric guitar join in the chorus, accentuating urgent group harmonies, A bridge strips back to solo guitar, then crescendos with full band layering, culminating in an anthemic outro with communal vocals and steady handclaps





(Verse 1) 🎵 In the land of the free and the home of the brave, A tale of suppression, a silence they crave. Once a platform for voices to rise, Now shadows fall, truth's dying cries. 🎵 🎵 YouTube, oh YouTube, where's your open heart? Why do you censor, where's your part? In the pandemic's shadow, in the election's light, You've been caught red-handed, in the dead of the night. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 YouTube admits, to the world's dismay, Massive censorship, come what may. COVID and elections, under their thumb, Free speech is stifled, freedom's crumpled sum. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 They tailor their algorithm, under the sun, To silence dissent, to make their agenda run. Trump's words were censored, live on the air, In the 2020 election, they didn't care. 🎵 🎵 India's elections, not immune to their plight, YouTube's shadow falls, in the soft morning light. Censorship worldwide, from sea to shining sea, Free speech is fading, can't you see? 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 They claim it's for health, for the greater good, But it's power they seek, in the blood they've shed. No more alternative views, no more debate, In the echo chamber, it's too late. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 YouTube admits, to the world's dismay, Massive censorship, come what may. COVID and elections, under their thumb, Free speech is stifled, freedom's crumpled sum. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So let's raise our voices, let's stand tall and free, For truth and for justice, as it's meant to be. YouTube, we're watching, we see through your game, In the battle for freedom, we'll never be tamed. 🎵