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Lead Dross
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18 views • November 11, 2019
In this video I show how different substances work to reduce lead dross, and help clean your lead for purification.
PURE Potassium Hydroxide Flakes - 2 LB (Caustic Potash Anhydrous KOH Dry)
https://amzn.to/31GQmXx
FDC 99% Pure Sodium Hydroxide/Pure Lye, 2 lb Jar
https://amzn.to/2MVYm2I
100mm Lead Free Solder Pot
https://amzn.to/2YSPmxu
PURE Potassium Hydroxide Flakes - 2 LB (Caustic Potash Anhydrous KOH Dry)
https://amzn.to/31GQmXx
FDC 99% Pure Sodium Hydroxide/Pure Lye, 2 lb Jar
https://amzn.to/2MVYm2I
100mm Lead Free Solder Pot
https://amzn.to/2YSPmxu
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