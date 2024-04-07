Andrew Bridgen MP Speaks at The Direct Democracy Movement Event in Sheffield - 2 April 2024

On Tuesday evening, 2 April 2024, the Direct Democracy Movement held a public meeting at a venue in Sheffield. There were some very exciting speakers to talk about Direct Democracy including Andrew Bridgen MP, Neil Petrie, Nigel Furness, and John Lowcock. Below are some chapter points you can use to jump to a particular point.





00:00:45 John Lowcock Opening remarks

00:01:34 Neil Petrie remarks

00:13:06 Nigel Furness remarks

00:27:59 Andrew Bridgen MP remarks

00:50:58 Questions and Answers ...

00:51:23 What have the Swiss done about vaccines?

00:56:29 What are top three things to stand on?

00:59:48 Vaccine issues

01:04:37 Getting the message out

01:16:03 Strategy issues

01:23:10 Inalienable rights

01:30:05 Voter turnout

01:37:30 Break

01:37:52 Andrew Bridgen MP

01:39:37 Neil Petrie - What is Direct Democracy

01:49:33 Why are so many big issues happening at the same time?

02:04:03 How can Blocvote be used?

02:09:30 John Lowcock Concluding Remarks

02:15:43 For more information





https://ddrightnow.com/

https://4dd.uk/

https://www.blocvote.org/