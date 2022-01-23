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Great Depression after Roaring 20s was God's warning. God's judgment coming = sword, famine, plague
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72 views • January 23, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2022).
The 1960s “women’s equality” fanatic feminist men are the most unloving and domineering toward their wives and have highest divorce rates. They are hypocrites, and they hate us real Christian men who preach the original Bible verses on women’s head coverings. They hide in silence about the 6 million girls being lesbian raped and eaten by the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists.
Why weren’t these Western feminist nations’ post-1960s Illuminati nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars’ hippy culture New Age Wicca witch “political correctness” “women’s equality” “humanism” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” religious Christian women not afraid of scorning the male leadership, who were made in the image of God? By rebelling against women’s head coverings and making themselves equal to the men, they have made themselves equal to God whom the men represent in image and authority? And why weren’t these Western feminist nations’ post-1960s Illuminati nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars’ hippy culture New Age Wicca witch “political correctness” “women’s equality” “humanism” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” religious Christian men not afraid of treating the women like slaves when the women are the image of the Church Bride of Christ and should be treated with respect and love? The worst men are the 1960s rebellious generation who corrupted society and allowed all the fallen angel devils and demons to return from the abyss to exterminate the human specie and replace them. They are the most vile and vulgar men, who claim to be Christians, and continuously oppose us by claiming that they are the defenders of women and they oppose the original Bible verses, because they are filled by the Jezebel spirit. However, they are the most hypocritical, too, because they treat their wives like slaves, and they do not speak out 100% of God’s truth about the millions of girls being tortured and lesbian raped and sacrificed and eaten by the reptilian hybrid witch feminists, nor do they name the black nobility families’ names and feminist leaders who are running the intergalactic child trafficking rings, out of fear of getting assassinated and tortured and eaten and their families slaughtered and thought of as lunatics by the Christian ministry business customers. They are the very men who look like hippies and rebels, even when they are elderly men, and speak in vile profane ways, and dress satanically, and make money in God’s house, and attack us real Christians who tell people to restore God’s original Bible verses back. They are children of the devil. Hypocrites. They call themselves feminists but they do not defend the girls, but they throw them and us real Christians out to the Illuminati wolves and abandon us to save themselves. Those are the exact men who speak the loudest about “women’s equality” and “women’s rights.” The true men of God tell the flock to respect the original Bible verses and to respect God’s natural creation and order. They adhere to their reptilian culture and ideology’s goddess Jezebel Lilith.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
The 1960s “women’s equality” fanatic feminist men are the most unloving and domineering toward their wives and have highest divorce rates. They are hypocrites, and they hate us real Christian men who preach the original Bible verses on women’s head coverings. They hide in silence about the 6 million girls being lesbian raped and eaten by the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists.
Why weren’t these Western feminist nations’ post-1960s Illuminati nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars’ hippy culture New Age Wicca witch “political correctness” “women’s equality” “humanism” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” religious Christian women not afraid of scorning the male leadership, who were made in the image of God? By rebelling against women’s head coverings and making themselves equal to the men, they have made themselves equal to God whom the men represent in image and authority? And why weren’t these Western feminist nations’ post-1960s Illuminati nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars’ hippy culture New Age Wicca witch “political correctness” “women’s equality” “humanism” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” religious Christian men not afraid of treating the women like slaves when the women are the image of the Church Bride of Christ and should be treated with respect and love? The worst men are the 1960s rebellious generation who corrupted society and allowed all the fallen angel devils and demons to return from the abyss to exterminate the human specie and replace them. They are the most vile and vulgar men, who claim to be Christians, and continuously oppose us by claiming that they are the defenders of women and they oppose the original Bible verses, because they are filled by the Jezebel spirit. However, they are the most hypocritical, too, because they treat their wives like slaves, and they do not speak out 100% of God’s truth about the millions of girls being tortured and lesbian raped and sacrificed and eaten by the reptilian hybrid witch feminists, nor do they name the black nobility families’ names and feminist leaders who are running the intergalactic child trafficking rings, out of fear of getting assassinated and tortured and eaten and their families slaughtered and thought of as lunatics by the Christian ministry business customers. They are the very men who look like hippies and rebels, even when they are elderly men, and speak in vile profane ways, and dress satanically, and make money in God’s house, and attack us real Christians who tell people to restore God’s original Bible verses back. They are children of the devil. Hypocrites. They call themselves feminists but they do not defend the girls, but they throw them and us real Christians out to the Illuminati wolves and abandon us to save themselves. Those are the exact men who speak the loudest about “women’s equality” and “women’s rights.” The true men of God tell the flock to respect the original Bible verses and to respect God’s natural creation and order. They adhere to their reptilian culture and ideology’s goddess Jezebel Lilith.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
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