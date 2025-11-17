Morning Manna - Nov 17, 2025 - Proverbs 16:16-20 - Riches of Wisdom: The Highway of the Upright

Proverbs 16:16–20 reveals heaven’s true economy: wisdom is better than gold, understanding richer than silver, and humility more valuable than any earthly gain. The upright walk an elevated highway—departing from evil, guarding their steps, and preserving their souls. Pride leads only to destruction, but the humble share fellowship with God and His people. Those who handle life’s matters with wisdom and place their trust in the Lord discover lasting good and true happiness. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart unpack this passage’s call to pursue wisdom, embrace humility, shun pride, and walk the safe and blessed path of the upright.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com