The Russian Army is Transferring Reserves to Krasny Liman, into which the Enemy is Constantly Trying to Break Through. - 091422

The Russian army is transferring reserves to Krasny Liman, into which the enemy is constantly trying to break through
A huge column of military equipment has recently passed towards Krasny Liman. The enemy will not take the city.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.