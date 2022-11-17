Trump's BIG announcement gets "DEEP FAKED" by Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! 11/15/22

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Trumps announces his run from MAR A Largo, Fl on 11/15/22 and Jimmy Kimmy Live deep fakes his VOICE out on his live show. Although the Voice tech part was only used, and we see the lip movements don't match up, seriously, how can anyone really know what the future holds ....on this Technology.