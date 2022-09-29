Joe Rogan Experience - Bob Lazar & Jeremy Corbell Ep #1315

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Joe Rogan Experience - Bob Lazar & Jeremy Corbell
Bob Lazar is a physicist who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, and a whistleblower who discusses his work on reverse engineering extraterrestrial technology at a site called S-4, Area 51, Groom Lake. Jeremy Corbell is a contemporary artist, documentary filmmaker.