© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW NORMAL: Are “Reverse Parades” Another Assault On Reality By The New World Order?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • December 07, 2020
Dec 6, 2020
Just Another Channel
Citing a “lack of hope”, even the smallest of towns have adopted a new, dystopian method of celebrating holidays while still conforming to UN-led mandates like social distancing and of course, masks. Literally called reverse parades, this latest assault on reality is a clear-cut form of total inversion.
Follow on PARLER: @JustAnotherChannel
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fcca138cae3a666817cc255
Just Another Channel
Citing a “lack of hope”, even the smallest of towns have adopted a new, dystopian method of celebrating holidays while still conforming to UN-led mandates like social distancing and of course, masks. Literally called reverse parades, this latest assault on reality is a clear-cut form of total inversion.
Follow on PARLER: @JustAnotherChannel
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fcca138cae3a666817cc255
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.