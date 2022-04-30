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Fried Bass & Home made Tartar Sauce Recipe
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78 views • April 30, 2022
Fried Bass & Home made Tartar Sauce Recipe
Directions: *Mix flour and bread crumbs to cover surface of a plate. *Crack two eggs and beat in a bowl. *Heat oil in a pan. *Season fish. *Dip fish in eggs and cover in flour *Place fish in hot oil then cook on both sides add additional seasioning such as old bay/ pepper. Cook uncovered for 10-15 minutes flipping when brown. add lid over fish and continue cooking. Uncover and cook until crunchy on each side 2-3mins. Serve w homemade tartar sauce: lemon juice, vinegar, sweet relish, mayo, pepper, dill —>can use dill pickle juice if you have any extra or want to use dill relish instead of sweet, I like to mix it w fresh dill Garnish w Lemon wedges & Carrot top greens
Directions: *Mix flour and bread crumbs to cover surface of a plate. *Crack two eggs and beat in a bowl. *Heat oil in a pan. *Season fish. *Dip fish in eggs and cover in flour *Place fish in hot oil then cook on both sides add additional seasioning such as old bay/ pepper. Cook uncovered for 10-15 minutes flipping when brown. add lid over fish and continue cooking. Uncover and cook until crunchy on each side 2-3mins. Serve w homemade tartar sauce: lemon juice, vinegar, sweet relish, mayo, pepper, dill —>can use dill pickle juice if you have any extra or want to use dill relish instead of sweet, I like to mix it w fresh dill Garnish w Lemon wedges & Carrot top greens
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