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What Pisses Me Off About The Michael Brown Shooting
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32 views • February 16, 2021
Stefan Molyneux is irritated - a scathing look at the rush to judgment and fervent race-baiting in the Michael Brown shooting case. New evidence and witness testimony has emerged as the grand jury decides the future of Officer Darren Wilson in the aftermath of the Ferguson, Missouri riots.
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Sources:
http://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/source-darren-wilson-says-michael-brown-kept-charging-at-him/article_d2cf8b20-c517-592b-96ba-77d8a5f46fef.html
http://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/new-evidence-supports-officers-account-of-shooting-in-ferguson/2014/10/22/cf38c7b4-5964-11e4-bd61-346aee66ba29_story.html
http://fox2now.com/2014/10/22/police-investigating-assault-and-theft-following-argument-between-brown-family-relatives/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources:
http://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/source-darren-wilson-says-michael-brown-kept-charging-at-him/article_d2cf8b20-c517-592b-96ba-77d8a5f46fef.html
http://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/new-evidence-supports-officers-account-of-shooting-in-ferguson/2014/10/22/cf38c7b4-5964-11e4-bd61-346aee66ba29_story.html
http://fox2now.com/2014/10/22/police-investigating-assault-and-theft-following-argument-between-brown-family-relatives/
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