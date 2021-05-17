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Soros: China must be part of the New World Order [Chinese subtitle] 陰謀集團大老索羅斯揚言中國必須和美國一樣成為新世界秩序的一部份！我們應對索羅斯的險惡議程保持警惕！
Earth Confidential
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90 views • May 17, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）

原影片出處：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOjckJWqb0Ahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4E9fzsllVOY
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