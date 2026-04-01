Paid Education

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Education is an asset that enriches the potential of our entire society, not just the individual student. Education is hard work and deserves to be treated like all other work and generate income for the student. This video shows how to break through the debt-slavery that is currently being used to entrap, control and indoctrinate students.