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Trump releases statement on the late Rush Limbaugh
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60 views • February 18, 2021
TRUMP: The former president released a statement reflecting on his relationship with late talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, and Limbaugh's lasting level of support for The Donald, his views and opinions and more. - via American Agenda with Heather Childers and Joe Pinion, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax TV
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