Ryan Long Answers The Internet's Weirdest Questions (Part 1)

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Ryan Long Answers the Internet for the first time.
Leave your weird, crazy hypotheticals in the comments. We'll feature them on the show.
We've collected the Internet's dumbest questions over the last 9 years on our podcast KFC Radio and put Ryan Long to the test.
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