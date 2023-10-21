Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Heiko Schöning warns: The next attack are bioweapons and bacteria! | www.kla.tv/27257
channel image
Kla.TV - English
137 Subscribers
253 views
Published 19 hours ago

(AUF1-Interview, shortened version)

According to physician and analyst Heiko Schöning, Big Pharma and secret services are currently combining forces in bioweapons research. After months of investigation, Schöning is certain: “This time, it will be bacteria!” The physician had already predicted a staged state-of-health-emergency months before Corona started. Now, in the AUF1-interview with Stefan Magnet, he reveals specific names and companies and asks for them to be disclosed. According to Heiko Schöning, if the actors are made known, a pre-planned crime could be overthrown. 


👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27257

👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27257/pdf


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


AUF1-Interview

Heiko Schöning warns: The Next Attack are bioweapons and bacteria!

https://auf1.tv/das-grosse-interview/heiko-schoening-warnt-der-naechste-angriff-sind-biowaffen-und-bakterien

Keywords
attackcrimepharmabacteriabioweaponscoronavirus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket